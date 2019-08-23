Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.97. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 2,234,936 shares.

BLCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,190,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 194,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 346,138 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

