Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) CEO Richard A. Fair Buys 20,000 Shares

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) CEO Richard A. Fair bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,956. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLCM shares. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

