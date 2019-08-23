Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.36 ($79.49).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €59.06 ($68.67) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.87 and its 200 day moving average is €64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €81.77 ($95.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.