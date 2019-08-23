Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Director Paul M. Sallarulo Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Director Paul M. Sallarulo purchased 2,000,000 shares of Basanite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BASA stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Basanite Inc has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45.
About Basanite
