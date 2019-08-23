Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Director Paul M. Sallarulo Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Director Paul M. Sallarulo purchased 2,000,000 shares of Basanite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BASA stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Basanite Inc has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

