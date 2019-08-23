Barrington Research Lowers Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) to Market Perform

Barrington Research lowered shares of Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Navigant Consulting from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sidoti downgraded Navigant Consulting from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NCI stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Navigant Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,359,000 after buying an additional 449,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 352,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 130,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 975,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,610,000 after buying an additional 119,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

