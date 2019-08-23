Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Barclays has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

