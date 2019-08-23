Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an average rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,627,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,984,000 after acquiring an additional 928,427 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,039,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,426,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

