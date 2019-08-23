Bank of America Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 231,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

