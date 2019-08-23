Bank of America Analysts Give Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) a $6.00 Price Target

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,314. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,700 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.