Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Director Michael G. Ansay Sells 2,149 Shares

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Director Michael G. Ansay sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $118,452.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BFC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,436. Bank First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

