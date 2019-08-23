BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.37

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $6.89. BANCO BRADESCO/S shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 2,416 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BANCO BRADESCO/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BANCO BRADESCO/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BANCO BRADESCO/S by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BANCO BRADESCO/S by 401.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 135,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in BANCO BRADESCO/S by 54.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,131,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

