BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

BANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BancFirst by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,917,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

