Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Insider Michael A. Ewald Acquires 27,483 Shares

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 27,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,465.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 67,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,443. The company has a market cap of $934.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,683,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,177 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,239,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $13,303,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,772,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

