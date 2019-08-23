B. Riley Analysts Give National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) a $10.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 137,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,716,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 196.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

