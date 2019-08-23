Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 52,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 2,303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.