Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.2% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 37,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 973.8% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 236.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 634,570 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

AGR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. Avangrid’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

