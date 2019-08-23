Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $111,619.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00260946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01299628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

