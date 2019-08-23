Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) Plans $0.11 Final Dividend

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of A$6.20 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of A$9.45 ($6.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

