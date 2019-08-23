Atheios (ATH) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,130.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Atheios has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $9,130.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.