Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) CEO Acquires $27,832,758,000.00 in Stock

Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) CEO Bruce Bent purchased 285,000 shares of Astro Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97,658.80 per share, with a total value of $27,832,758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASDN stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Astro Aerospace Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. and its subsidiaries develop selfpiloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take off and landing aerial vehicles. The company intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

