Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) CEO Acquires $27,832,758,000.00 in Stock

Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) CEO Bruce Bent purchased 285,000 shares of Astro Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97,658.80 per share, with a total value of $27,832,758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ASDN stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Astro Aerospace Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.71.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
