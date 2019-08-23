Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AGO. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE AGO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

