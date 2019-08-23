ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.47

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 108373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.61.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

