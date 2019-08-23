Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

ARMP stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.40).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

