Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 8,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,363. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Peter C. Farrell acquired 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $99,696.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 77,224 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

