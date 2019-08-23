ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $43,577.00 and $5.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.55 or 0.04873581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.