Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $250.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $250.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.12.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,705,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $950.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

