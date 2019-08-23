Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) versus ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NASDAQ:ASA) Financial Review

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

42.0% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apollo Investment and ASA Gold and Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 31.99% 9.88% 5.25% ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Investment and ASA Gold and Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 ASA Gold and Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and ASA Gold and Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $255.08 million 4.33 $71.95 million $1.81 9.01 ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. ASA Gold and Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.