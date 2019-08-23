Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.93.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 683.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $95.51. 32,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

