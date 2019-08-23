Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
APF opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $337.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.70.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
