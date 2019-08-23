Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

APF opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $337.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.70.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

