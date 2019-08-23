ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.13

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 396366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.94.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,867 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $153,550.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,823 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $49,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,730 shares of company stock worth $14,724,257. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

