Analyzing Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NYSE:PLAY)

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 8.08% 10.61% 5.65% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 9.06% 29.12% 7.87%

This table compares Biglari and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $809.89 million 0.25 $19.39 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.27 billion 1.16 $117.22 million $2.93 13.80

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Biglari.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biglari and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 5 6 0 2.55

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $52.52, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Biglari.

Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Biglari does not pay a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Biglari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

