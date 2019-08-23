Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $19.67

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

WBT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of WBT stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 882,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 14.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

