Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $19.67

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
WBT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.
Shares of WBT stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 882,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 14.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
