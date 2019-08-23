Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT at $120.36

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its position in United Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 67,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 550,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $129.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.