Analysts Offer Predictions for Alacer Gold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alacer Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Alacer Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alacer Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE:ASR opened at C$5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 98.25. Alacer Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$6.02.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

