Analysts Expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Livexlive Media posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

NASDAQ:LIVX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 13,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 38,333 shares of company stock worth $102,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.