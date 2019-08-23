Analysts Expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to announce $205.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.78 million and the highest is $207.34 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $248.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $801.23 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $818.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $969,828.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,800.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $69,941.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $548,289.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock worth $3,799,748 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,992,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $404,000.

GWRE stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 539,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,190. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

