Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to post sales of $461.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.02 million. WEX posted sales of $382.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 40.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.69. WEX has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

