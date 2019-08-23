Analysts Anticipate Vista Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:VGZ) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:VGZ) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Gold’s earnings. Vista Gold also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Gold.

VGZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,757. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

