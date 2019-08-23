Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

