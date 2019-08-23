Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 180,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

