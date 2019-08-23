America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Raised to $111.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.80.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $593.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $171.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,161.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,285 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.