American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Craig Macnab Sells 5,953 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AMT traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.93. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $228.78. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.27.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
