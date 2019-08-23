American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.22

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 153900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.
In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $3,336,254 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
