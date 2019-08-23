American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.22

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 153900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $3,336,254 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.