alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €18.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AOX. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.46 ($17.98).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €14.95 ($17.38) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.70 and a 200-day moving average of €14.11.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

