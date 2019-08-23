ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) & Invictus Financial (NASDAQ:IVFZF) Critical Survey

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invictus Financial has a beta of -12.8, suggesting that its stock price is 1,380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ALJ Regional and Invictus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $369.78 million 0.18 -$7.33 million N/A N/A Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Invictus Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ALJ Regional and Invictus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Invictus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -1.36% -5.36% -2.03% Invictus Financial N/A N/A -31.92%

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Invictus Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

