Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Set at $177.00 by Morgan Stanley

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been assigned a $177.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,250. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 in the last three months. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,616,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.