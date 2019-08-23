Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 958,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

