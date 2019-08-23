Alan S. Lowe Sells 2,205 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $128,463.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LITE stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $15,017,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 119,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.