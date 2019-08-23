Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Alacer Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

ASR stock opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Alacer Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.10.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

