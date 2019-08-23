AI Doctor Market Capitalization Reaches $3.27 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 85.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 96.7% higher against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $2.01 million worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.41 or 0.04900517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AIDOC is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Huobi, BitForex, Bibox and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

